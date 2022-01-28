Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.

5. Listening session

Prince William County officials got an earful Thursday night from all sides of the request to designate more than 2,100 acres along Pageland Lane for data centers.

5. Decision reversed

The teenager convicted of two assaults at separate high schools in Loudoun County will not have to register as a sex offender after a juvenile court judge reconsidered her initial ruling.

3. Winter weather advisory

Stafford, Spotsylvania and King George counties are under a winter weather advisory starting this afternoon ahead of a nor'easter bringing a little snow, high winds and bitter cold tonight into Saturday. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.

2. Not so swift

An Ashburn man faces drunken driving charges after crashing his car into singer Taylor Swift's Manhattan townhouse and trying to get inside, Page Six reports.

1. Not running

Prince William County School Board Chair Babur Lateef has decided not to run for Congress in Virginia’s new 7th district.

InsideOut

On stage, “The Dinner Party” runs through Feb. 6 at the Vienna Community Center. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15. Click here for details.

