Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.

5. Season over

Loudoun United FC announced that the club will cancel the remainder of their 2020 United Soccer League season due to "multiple COVID-19 cases within the team."

4. Paving ahead

Paving for the U.S. 1 widening project between the Marumsco Creek bridge and Annapolis Way in Woodbridge will happen weekdays from now through Oct. 23. Expect some delays.

3. Morning fog

Watch for fog, dense in places, this morning before 9 a.m. Otherwise expect a partly sunny day with a high near 82 degrees.

Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.

2. COVID-19 hospitalizations fall statewide

Hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 fell to their lowest levels statewide in nearly three months, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported Sunday morning.

1. So rude

In news that probably won't surprise you, three of the top 10 areas in the nation with the rudest drivers are right here in Northern Virginia, according to a study by Insurify. In fact, Virginia as a whole didn't fare well when it came to rude behavior on the road.

InsideOUT

On Friday, Oct. 2, the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia will host its 2020 Raise the Region, a virtual event that will be live-streamed this year. The 2020 theme is Building a Community that Works for Everyone. Hosted by NBC4’s Leon Harris, the event is free. See www.cfnova.org/RaiseTheRegion for more information.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.