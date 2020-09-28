Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Season over
Loudoun United FC announced that the club will cancel the remainder of their 2020 United Soccer League season due to "multiple COVID-19 cases within the team."
4. Paving ahead
Paving for the U.S. 1 widening project between the Marumsco Creek bridge and Annapolis Way in Woodbridge will happen weekdays from now through Oct. 23. Expect some delays.
3. Morning fog
Watch for fog, dense in places, this morning before 9 a.m. Otherwise expect a partly sunny day with a high near 82 degrees.
2. COVID-19 hospitalizations fall statewide
Hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 fell to their lowest levels statewide in nearly three months, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported Sunday morning.
1. So rude
In news that probably won't surprise you, three of the top 10 areas in the nation with the rudest drivers are right here in Northern Virginia, according to a study by Insurify. In fact, Virginia as a whole didn't fare well when it came to rude behavior on the road.
InsideOUT
On Friday, Oct. 2, the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia will host its 2020 Raise the Region, a virtual event that will be live-streamed this year. The 2020 theme is Building a Community that Works for Everyone. Hosted by NBC4’s Leon Harris, the event is free. See www.cfnova.org/RaiseTheRegion for more information.
