5. Derailment
The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate yesterday's Metro derailment in Arlington that left one rider injured and dozens more stranded.
4. New I-95 bridge
At last night's board meeting, Prince William County Executive Chris Martino announced that he will retire effective Dec. 31.
3. Warmer weather
Low clouds and fog this morning will give way to sunshine and temperatures near 80 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Vaccine petition
A petition to mandate coronavirus vaccines for all eligible students and staff in Virginia schools has accumulated nearly 6,000 comments online — setting a record for the Virginia Department of Health’s typically sleepy regulatory process.
1. Target assault
Police are asking for the community’s help identifying a man responsible for exposing himself and assaulting a woman Monday at the Springfield Target.
InsideOut
It’s been a long time in the making, and officials at the McLean Community Center are gearing up for a season of in-person performances. Click here for details.
