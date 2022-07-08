Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond
5. More Heard-Depp legal drama
Amber Heard's lawyers have claimed Johnny Depp is "not entitled" to the $10 million damages he was awarded in his Fairfax County defamation case over her 2018 op-ed piece in the Washington Post.
4. Public hearings
Manassas City Council is hosting a series of public hearings at its next meeting Monday, considering changes to the city’s zoning code and the second part of Van Metre’s Georgetown South development.
3. Sunny, then chance of storms
Today will be much like any other July day in Virginia, with highs near 87 degrees and a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors is requesting project proposals to acquire, develop and rehabilitate affordable rental housing.
1. Obsenity claims
Book publishers, booksellers, authors and free-speech groups are pushing back against a Virginia law that allowed obscenity claims to proceed in court against two books that have come under fire from conservatives who say they’re inappropriate for young readers.
InsideOut
Polo in the Park returns to Leesburg's Morven Park this Saturday night. Two polo matches, fun tailgating and more. Tickets are available here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.