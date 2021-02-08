Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Vaccinating teachers
Schools in Loudoun County completed their first stage of employee coronavirus vaccinations last week and are preparing to move on to administering second doses.
4. Get a shot, get a bracelet
The Gemini 3 Group, a Stafford County-based government contractor, has launched an initiative to distribute “GOT THE SHOT” wristbands for community members who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
3. Icy commute possible
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for potential freezing rain for the Tuesday morning commute. If a wintry mix does fall, roads will quickly turn icy, forecasters say.
2. Helping out
"Stafford Cares" launched Monday with its first project -- providing meals from local restaurants to families receiving food assistance.
1. Dip in COVID-19 cases
Northern Virginia's daily average of new COVID-19 cases has fallen to its lowest level since Dec. 6 as the region reported the fewest new daily cases Monday since Oct. 26.
InsideOut
Occoquan's popular Chocolate Fest is back through Feb. 14. The event, in collaboration with the Merchants Guild, features a variety of in-person and virtual activities, including special Valentine gift packages and a chance to win an Occoquan Romantic Getaway. For more information go to occoquanva.gov/occoquan-events/chocolatefest/.
