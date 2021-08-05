Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Shark attack?
Officials in Ocean City, Md., are investigating a suspected shark bite that left a 12-year-old girl with 42 stitches.
4. New students
Fairfax developed a program to help some of its youngest students who may never have been in a classroom before. Here's a look at how it worked.
3. Sunny and warmer
It will be sunny and a bit warmer today with a high near 88 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Redistricting
Northern Virginians want to redraw congressional and state legislative boundaries in ways that are logical, protect minority voting rights and do not split communities, officials heard at a recent redistricting forum.
1. FedEx rules
The Washington Football Team on Wednesday announced updated policies and protocols at FedEx Field, which include a ban on Native American-inspired themes and a recommendation for fans to wear face coverings.
