Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.

5. Shark attack?

Officials in Ocean City, Md., are investigating a suspected shark bite that left a 12-year-old girl with 42 stitches.

4. New students

Fairfax developed a program to help some of its youngest students who may never have been in a classroom before. Here's a look at how it worked.

3. Sunny and warmer

It will be sunny and a bit warmer today with a high near 88 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.

2. Redistricting

Northern Virginians want to redraw congressional and state legislative boundaries in ways that are logical, protect minority voting rights and do not split communities, officials heard at a recent redistricting forum.

1. FedEx rules

The Washington Football Team on Wednesday announced updated policies and protocols at FedEx Field, which include a ban on Native American-inspired themes and a recommendation for fans to wear face coverings.

InsideOut

It's comedy. It's magic. It's the Magic Duel Comedy Show ... and after five successful years in D.C., it's at Arlington's Synetic Theater at National Landing. Tickets on sale now for a show this Saturday. Get tickets at insidenovatix.com.

