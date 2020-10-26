Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia.
5. Cowboys lose
It's a dream come true for D.C. football fans. The Washington Football team beat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in a 25-3 blowout, ending a five-game losing streak, NBCWashington reports.
4. Cloudy day ahead
It looks to be another drizzly and cloudy day, but temperatures will be a bit warmer with a forecast high of 64 degrees.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. COVID-19 prediction
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Virginia could double over the next two months and nearly triple by January, according to the latest model from the Biocomplexity Institute at the University of Virginia.
2. Superintendent search
The Prince William County School Board has hired a recruiting firm to help find its next superintendent and will begin the search process next week. Current Superintendent Steve Walts plans to retire next summer.
1. Daring rescue
An off-duty Manassas Park police lieutenant pulled a driver from a burning car after a Saturday night crash in Manassas. The fire spread to three parked cars and some power lines after the rescue.
InsideOut
Improve your ability to draw directly in color in soft pastels and/or colored pencils with the Drawing in Color class at the ARTfactory in Manassas. The class, which begins Tuesday, is for ages 15 & up. Click here for more information.
