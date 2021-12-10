Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. School threats, continued
Today will be a virtual-learning day for students at Manassas Park City Schools as police investigate a social media threat.
4. Omicron arrives
The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed the state's first known case of the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, the agency said in a Thursday evening news release.
3. Warming up
Temperatures are warming up today, with highs of about 55 degrees and a mix of sun and clouds. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. New seat?
Prince William County could have a single congressional representative under the latest proposed redistricting maps – and potential candidates are already pouring in.
1. Not too tall
The Federal Aviation Administration has determined that Amazon’s planned corkscrew-shaped Helix high-rise, part of its PenPlace phase of its HQ2 in Arlington, poses no threat to air traffic due to height.
InsideOut
The Workhouse Arts Foundation Inc. is presenting performances of “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” in its W3 Theatre in Lorton starting tonight. Tickets range from $20-$30 and are on sale at insidenovatix.com/organizations/workhouse-arts-center.
