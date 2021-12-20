Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Victim identified?
Fairfax County police investigators are flying to California to gather DNA samples in hopes of identifying the fourth victim of the man dubbed the “Shopping Cart Killer.”
4. Deadly hit-and-run
State police are looking for the driver of a car that struck and killed a man on Interstate 95 south near Quantico early Sunday.
3. Light winds and sunny skies
Temperatures will be cooler today, with highs near 43 degrees, accompanied by sun and light winds. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Omicron is here
Northern Virginia has reported its first official case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, and cases are soaring across the region again faster than anywhere else in the state, according to new state health data.
1. Wreaths at Arlington
On Wreaths Across America Day this weekend, volunteers placed 2.4 million wreaths at more than 3,100 national cemeteries, including about 275,000 graves at Arlington.
InsideOut
Looking for Christmas lights? Don't miss our annual list of the best neighborhood displays around Northern Virginia!
