5. OmniRide resumes some service
OmniRide will offer its first commuter service into the D.C. area since bus operators went on strike three weeks ago, but enough drivers remain out of work that both commuter and local service remain severely limited.
4. PPP loan fraud
A federal jury has convicted an Ashburn woman on charges of conspiracy, bank fraud and money laundering in connection with fraudulent pandemic loans totaling more than $2.5 million.
3. Sunny and breezy
It will be a sunny but breezy day with highs near 52 degrees and wind gusts up to 25 mph. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Helping earthquake victims
Leaders in Northern Virginia launched a fundraiser for victims of the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria last month. The Northern Virginia Regional Commission announced a local aid program that will collect money to purchase food packages for those affected.
1. Not seeking re-election
Former Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates and current Fairfax County Del. Eileen Filler-Corn will not run for re-election this fall.
InsideOut
The Washington Regional Alcohol Program will host its SoberRide initiative for the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, providing a free ride home for those (age 21 and older) who may have had too much to drink.
