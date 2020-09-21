Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. One killed, another injured in Lorton shooting
Fairfax County police are investigating a double shooting late Monday on Hagel Circle in Lorton. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another suffered life-threatening injuries.
4. Ouch
Loudoun County Supervisor Matt Letourneau was struck in the face by a high speed baseball over the weekend, fracturing several bones including his eye socket, nose and sinus cavity and damaging his vision as well, The Burn's Chris Wadsworth reports.
3. Frost advisory for western 'burbs
It's officially the first day of fall, but Loudoun, Fauquier and Culpeper counties are under a frost advisory until 9 a.m. as temperatures dipped into the 30s overnight. Today will be warmer, with highs in the lower 70s.
2. Virginia reports fewest COVID-19 cases since July
Virginia reported its fewest number of new coronavirus cases Monday than on any single day since July 9, and the state's percentage of positive tests fell to a rate that ties the lowest level since the pandemic began.
1. WWII aircraft flyover set for Friday
The skies of the nation's capital will be filled with 70 World War II vintage military aircraft Friday to help celebrate and commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe.
InsideOUT
The Workhouse Arts Center Haunt 2020 features Nightmare Alley Drive-Thru Terror. Zombies, swamp creatures, creepy clowns and scary dolls are among 13 different scary scenes. The haunt at 9518 Workhouse Way in Lorton runs Oct. 2-31. Buy tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com.
