Top stories from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. One year later
One year ago this weekend,Virginia had its first confirmed case of COVID-19. A U.S. Marine who had recently returned from overseas was being treated for the virus at the Fort Belvoir Community Hospital in Fairfax County.
4. New scheduling system
A new system called PrepMod is now in use by the Prince William Health District for scheduling COVID-19 vaccines.
3. Sunny and warmer
A sunny and warmer week is ahead, with a high of 54 degrees expected today and temperatures climbing to the upper 60s on Tuesday. Click here for a detailed forecast.
2. Prescott Avenue proposal
A local developer is looking to turn three single-family homes on Prescott Avenue in Manassas into 24 townhouses.
1. Expected guilty plea
The youngest and final suspect who police say was part of a random 2018 killing of a Woodbridge man by the MS-13 street gang is scheduled to enter a plea in the case.
InsideOut
Want to make art at home? Join the Hylton Performing Arts Center for a three-part workshop exploring women veterans’ self and social identity through mixed media. The workshops begin March 18 and are free and open to all women veterans. Click here for more information.
