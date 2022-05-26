Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Child shot
A 9-year-old girl is fighting for her life after she was caught in gunfire while playing outside with friends in a Woodbridge neighborhood Tuesday evening.
4. Loudoun schools report
Public schools in Loudoun County are experiencing a recent dramatic increase in racial slurs and hate speech, according to a report to the school board.
3. Showers today
Expect a chance of showers today, mainly before 2 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 73 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Benton shooting arrest
The suspected gunman in a May 1 shooting that wounded two people at youth football games outside Benton Middle School turned himself in Wednesday.
1. Operation Fly Formula
First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy on Wednesday greeted the arrival of the second shipment of baby formula arriving at Dulles International Airport.
InsideOut
The Prince William County Arts Council and the Poet Laureate Circle are seeking nominations for the next Prince William County Poet Laureate. Nominations are due by June 15. Click here for details.

