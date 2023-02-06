Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. School overdose aftermath
Arlington County Public Schools will expand the availability of Narcan and increase substance abuse awareness efforts following the death of a Wakefield High School student.
4. One paw at a time
When Kris Campesi heads to the Key Center School in Fairfax County, she brings a wide range of objects designed to appeal to students. But it’s her furry partner who gets the kids excited.
3. Partly sunny
Today will be partly sunny with highs near 51 degrees and some gusty winds expected. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Shooting investigation
Police are searching for suspects after three homes and three parked cars were hit by gunfire early Saturday in Woodbridge.
1. Views for miles
Two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Long is selling his mountaintop retreat on 165 acres outside Charlottesville for $3.35 million. Take a look around in this week's real estate photo gallery.
InsideOut
The Manassas Ballet Theatre will present “La Boutique Fantasque & More!” at the Hylton Performing Arts Center from March 10 to 12. Click here for details and ticket info.
