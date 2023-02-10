Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. School overdose aftermath
Efforts are underway for Arlington Public Schools to expand community-wide education, prevention and intervention efforts on opioid and substance abuse in response to last week’s fatal student overdose at Wakefield High School.
4. Belmont Bay saga
The Belmont Bay Homeowners Association claims the company behind the proposed expansion of development along the Occoquan River is retaliating over its opposition to the project.
3. Another nice day
Another mostly cloudy day is on tap, with temperatures climbing into the mid-60s. Enjoy while you can, Saturday's high temperatures are expected to be about 15 degrees cooler. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
4. Sad update
Fire officials say a Sterling resident who suffered critical injuries in a Tuesday morning house fire died at the hospital this week.
5. Honor flight
PenFed Credit Union is sponsoring its first Honor Flight from Puerto Rico to Washington from April 12 to 14, and you can help.
InsideOut
The National Chamber Ensemble presents a Valentine's concert, "Broadway, Spirituals and More," on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Gunston Arts Center Theater One, 2700 South Lang St., Arlington. Metropolitan Opera soprano Aundi Marie Moore joins the ensemble for selections by African American composers plus songs from Broadway musicals and more. Click here for details.
