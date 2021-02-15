Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. New hope
Chuck Kuhn, founder and CEO of JK Moving Services, and his wife Stacy Kuhn, have purchased White's Ferry in Leesburg, which was shut down December in a land dispute.
4. Honest customer
Police were called to a burglar alarm at the Vienna CVS last week and found nothing, but a review of surveillance video showed a customer left behind when employees closed for the night.
3. Dreary day
At least it's not freezing rain. Expect some patchy drizzle today with a high near 38 degrees. Our next chance of a winter storm comes late Wednesday into Thursday. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Panda biscuits
The Smithsonian National Zoo’s fluffy panda cub Xiao Qi Ji has been sampling a variety foods as the now 5-month-old continues to grow, WTOP.com reports. The zoo said Xiao Qi Ji was treated to his first biscuit last week.
1. Looking up
A trio of indicators show that the COVID-19 pandemic may be easing its grip on Virginia and Northern Virginia, according to new reports Saturday and analysis from University of Virginia.
InsideOut
On Feb. 18 at 7 p.m., the Prince William Committee of 100 will hold a panel discussion titled "Where are the vaccines?" The event is virtual. Click here for details.
