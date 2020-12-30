5. Pandemic payments
In a surprising announcement on Twitter last night, Trump administration Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin wrote that $600 economic impact payments to Americans could start arriving in bank accounts today, WUSA 9 reports. Mnuchin said that the U.S. Treasury has delivered a payment file to the Federal Reserve as the next step in getting the aid payments distributed to Americans.
4. Hand-held ban
Starting Friday, holding a cell phone while you drive becomes an enforceable offense in Virginia. Violating the ban is considered a traffic infraction punishable by a fine of $125 for the first offense and $250 for subsequent offenses.
3. Soggy New Year
Expect a dry day today with temperatures reaching about 45 degrees, followed by scattered showers likely for New Year's Eve. The Mid-Atlantic will ring in the new year with soaking rains with the potential for freezing rain well to the north and west of D.C., the National Weather Service says. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Driver search called off
The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a driver whose box truck crashed off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel into the water Tuesday morning near Virginia Beach. The 17.6-mile bridge complex opened in 1964 and crosses over and under open waters where the Chesapeake Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean.
1. Pet scam
A Maryland man was arrested Monday and charged in connection with a pet scam where a Loudoun County resident paid over $1,000 for a kitten she never received.
InsideOut
The Bull Run Festival of Lights continues through Jan. 10, offering 2.5 miles illuminated by holiday light displays. Drive the festival route from the comfort of your car; turn off your headlights and just follow the magical glow. For online tickets and more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.