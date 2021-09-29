Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. School board rally
Loudoun County parents and residents opposed to the school system’s transgender student policy rallied Tuesday night outside school board headquarters in Ashburn.
4. I-95 traffic jam
State police say a dump truck driver accidentally engaged the dump bed Tuesday while traveling under an overpass on northbound Interstate 95 in Stafford, leading to a crash that stalled traffic all day.
3. Mostly sunny day
Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon with highs of about 73 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. What was that boom?
An intense lightning strike caused a boom heard around Northern Virginia and even into D.C. and southern Maryland late Tuesday morning.
1. Help for veterans
Two Prince William County supervisors have issued a directive to county staff asking the new Veterans Commission to explore creating a veterans service center.
InsideOut
McLean Project for the Arts’ “(Not) Strictly Painting” exhibit encompasses a wide range of artworks – from paintings and sculptures to installations – and showcases distinctive artistic styles. Click here for details on the exhibit.
