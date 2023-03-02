Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Data centers rule change?
Residents sounded off at a public hearing this week regarding a proposed variance that would suspend air emissions rules to allow between 100-150 data centers in Prince William, Loudoun and Fairfax Counties to run approximately 4,000 diesel generators to power its facilities in the event of a power grid failure.
4. Peak bloom
The National Park Service has predicted peak bloom for Washington's iconic cherry blossoms between March 22 and March 25 -- right on time as the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival begins March 20.
3. Showers this morning
Showers are likely this morning followed by a cloudy day with highs near 70 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Celebrate responsibly
The Washington Regional Alcohol Program will host its SoberRide initiative for the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, providing a free ride home for those (age 21 and older) who may have had too much to drink.
1. Death investigation
Fairfax County police detectives say an 86-year-old man and 73-year-old woman died in a murder-suicide at their home Tuesday night.
InsideOut
In commemoration of Women’s History Month, the National Museum of the United States Army on Fort Belvoir will host a series of events in tribute to the women who have served in the Army since the Revolutionary War. Click here for details.
