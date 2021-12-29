Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Perfect score
Kaavya Radhakrishnan, a junior at Langley High School in McLean, scored a perfect 36 on her ACT exam this year.
4. First candidate announcement
Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega is running for U.S. Congress. Vega, a Republican representing the Coles District, announced her candidacy for the newly configured 7th Congressional District on Tuesday night.
3. Cloudy day
It will be a mostly cloudy day with highs near 57 degrees and a chance of rain, mainly after 5 p.m. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Former priest arrested
As part of an ongoing investigation into sexual abuse by clergy, Attorney General Mark R. Herring announced this week two felony charges against retired priest Terry Specht, 69, for alleged sexual assault against a minor.
1. COVID tests scarce
As COVID-19 cases soar once again, tests are getting hard to come by around Northern Virginia.
The Bull Run Festival of Lights continues, offering 2.5 miles through the park illuminated by holiday light displays. For online tickets and more information, click here.
