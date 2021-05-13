Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Memorial Day ride
Things are coming together for a smaller Memorial Day weekend motorcycle rally to replace Rolling Thunder, which made its last ride in 2019:
4. Phony attorney
Fairfax County police have arrested a Gainesville woman after they allege she posed as an attorney and accepted money for legal services "that placed vulnerable members of our community at risk."
3. Sunny day
After freeze watches and frost warnings to our west overnight, today will be sunny with a high near 69 degrees. Click here for your weather by ZIP code.
2. Adolescent vaccines
The Virginia Department of Health announced Wednesday that providers across the state can begin vaccinating children ages 12 to 15 following federal approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in adolescents.
1. Slow down
There may soon be more speed cameras to watch for under a new push to make streets safer this summer and beyond in D.C., WTOP.com reports.
InsideOut
Manassas Ballet Theatre’s upcoming production of “Giselle” – a classic, romantic ballet that speaks to the power of true love – debuts Friday, with limited in-person as well as livestreamed performances. Click here for details.
