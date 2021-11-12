Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Pharmacy mistake
Parents of roughly 100 children have been advised to talk to their pediatricians after their children received a potentially lower-than-recommended dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Loudoun County pharmacy last week.
4. Data center update
Prince William County planners have hit the brakes on one data center as officials determine the path forward for the industry.
3. Rain ending
Rain will be ending early, with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. High will reach around 65 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Double homicide arrest
Police have arrested the surviving suspect in a Nov. 5 home invasion and double homicide in Dale City.
1. Memorial dedicated
A crowd gathered on a cold Saturday morning in Culpeper last week to watch the dedication and unveiling of a memorial honoring unknown Black soldiers from the Civil War.
InsideOut
The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton is participating in a globally produced production, “All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre” this weekend. Get tickets at InsideNoVatix.com.
