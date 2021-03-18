Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Fall return
The Prince William County School Board on Wednesday night asked Superintendent Steven Walts to present a plan that would offer 100% in-person learning by the fall semester, with a virtual option.
4. Vaccine expansion
The Virginia Department of Health announced Wednesday that federal retail pharmacy partners will now offer COVID-19 vaccines to individuals who are 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions, as well as frontline essential workers.
3. Rain and wind
Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday released preliminary guidance for how K-12 schools, as well as colleges and universities, may safely hold in-person graduation and commencement events this spring and summer.
1. Sports in peril
First, high-school sports in Arlington were shut down for months because of the pandemic, and now there is a chance middle-school athletics in the county could be eliminated because of budget cuts.
