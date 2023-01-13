Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Bye to Mom's Apple Pie
After 20 years in Occoquan, Mom’s Apple Pie – a favorite of at least three U.S. presidents – is closing its location in town. But don’t despair, the pies will still be there.
4. Bus bomb threat
A busload of students leaving Forest Park High School in Woodbridge had to be turned around Thursday afternoon after a bomb threat.
3. Clearing skies
After some morning rain, skies will gradually clear with high temperatures near 53 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. State of the county
As the Prince William Board of County Supervisors enters the final year of its terms, its leader sees a tenure of accomplishments.. At Tuesday’s board meeting, Chair Ann Wheeler highlighted achievements from 2022 in her annual remarks.
1. SoberRide NYE stats
A total of 907 individuals across the region availed themselves of the SoberRide initiative of the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) over New Year’s Eve.
InsideOut
The Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre at 125 South Old Glebe Road in Arlington presents Disney's "Beauty and the Beast, Jr." on Fridays and weekends Jan. 13-22. Click here for details and ticket info.
