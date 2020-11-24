5. New purpose
Skyla, a 3-year-old rescued pit bull, is a pioneer for the Culpeper Police Department. She's the first K-9 assigned to the investigations division and the department's inaugural female dog and pit bull.
4. 'Little miracle'
After five days of voting and just under 135,000 votes, the winning name for the National Zoo's new panda cub is Xiao Qi Ji (SHIAU-chi-ji), which translates as “little miracle” in English.
3. Warming trend
Temperatures in the 50s today and tomorrow will give way to a chance of rain, accompanied by a marked warming trend. Temperatures will be near 70 on Thanksgiving Day. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Backlog leads to record high
Virginia reported a record high 3,242 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with over 900 from Northern Virginia. Health officials said numbers were higher than they would have been due to a backlog of cases from the prior weekends.
1. Name changing power
Some Virginia cities have broad power on street and highway naming, but counties are much more restricted by the state. Arlington's Transportation Commission wants to change that.
InsideOut
Downtown Holiday Market is back in the nation’s capital for a 16th year with new health and safety protocols. DowntownDC’s open-air village remains open through Wednesday, Dec. 23, filling two entire blocks of F Street NW, from 7th to 9th Streets NW. Admission is free and the market is open from noon to 8 p.m. See www.downtowndc.org for more information.
