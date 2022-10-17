Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Pirate ship for rent
We have an update on that pirate ship for sale on the Northern Neck over the summer. Now you can stay in it because it's been transformed into an Airbnb.
4. Doves Landing
Prince William County will gauge interest in new amenities in the expanded Doves Landing Park before going full force with more upgrades.
3. Breezy day
It will be a mostly cloudy Monday with highs near 69 degrees and winds gusting up to 21 mph. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Columbus Day vote
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 6-1-1 last week to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day rather than Christopher Columbus Day. One supervisor opposed the move.
1. Amazon Skills Center
Amazon Web Services’ new Skills Center in Crystal City opens to the public tomorrow. Part showroom and part arcade, the storefront offers locals a look how cloud computing impacts their lives every day.
InsideOut
Capital One Center will hold a Halloween costume party at The Perch, the 2.5-acre gathering place atop Capital One Hall in Tysons, on Oct. 29. The event is free. Click here for details.
