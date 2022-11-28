Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Plane into power lines
Nearly seven hours after a small plane crashed into power lines in Montgomery County, Md., Sunday evening rescuers removed the pilot and passenger safely from the wreckage, WTOP News reports.
4. School crime update
Five arrests have been made and 12 weapons – including five guns and four knives – have been recovered by police in county schools this year, Chief Peter Newsham told school officials in a recent crime and arrest update.
3. Cloudy and brisk
Clouds and limited sunshine are on tap today with a few sprinkles possible. High temperatures will reach about 55 degrees, but brisk northwest winds will make it feel chillier. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. George's aunt's house
Built in 1699, the Indian Banks estate on the Northern Neck was once home to George Washington's aunt, Esther Ball, (he even initialed one of the bricks). Now it's for sale.
1. Mayor's mission
Through “My Mayor Looks Like Me,” Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger connects with young girls of color and creates a vision that they can be mayor or anything they want to be, writes columnist Al Alborn.
InsideOut
Looking for ways to usher in the holiday season? Dozens of parades, tree lightings, holiday markets and visits with Santa are happening across Northern Virginia this season -- and we've got a list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.