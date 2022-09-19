Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. New medical center
Kaiser Permanente opens a new state-of-the-art medical center today at 13285 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge.
4. Plane lands on I-66
A small aircraft made an emergency landing along Interstate 66 near Front Royal Saturday morning -- and it was captured on video by stunned motorists.
3. Warm day ahead
Summer is sticking around this week, with today’s high temperatures climbing into the upper 80s. There’s also a chance of afternoon showers and perhaps a thunderstorm, mainly west of Route 15. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Island for sale
Chopawamsic Island in the Potomac River near Quantico is back on the market for $4.7 million. The 13-acre plot of land has a long and storied history, along with three dilapidated houses. No one has lived there since 1979.
1. Public hearing
Prince William County planners have scheduled the final public hearing next month on the proposed PW Digital Gateway.
InsideOut
The Manassas Latino Festival takes places at the Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas, on Sept. 24. Celebrate the cultural heritage and contributions of the Latin American community with live music, dance performances, diverse foods and more. Click here for details.
