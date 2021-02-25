Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Easing restrictions
Starting Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam is easing pandemic restrictions on social gatherings, entertainment venues, alcohol sales and will end a voluntary curfew as Virginia’s COVID-19 cases continue to decline.
4. Wreckage in Ashburn
For nearly two decades, the wreckage from the TWA Flight 800 tragedy has sat in a huge Ashburn warehouse. But not for much longer.
3. Seasonable day
It'll be a bit cooler today, with a high around 51 degrees, sunny skies and breezy conditions with winds 10-15 mph. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Mayor loses sister
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser lost her only sister and oldest sibling to COVID-19. Mercia Bowser died Wednesday at age 64, the mayor announced. She was being treated for COVID-19-related pneumonia, NBCWashington.com reported.
1. More money?
Prince William County Public Schools staff might be getting a slightly larger pay bump than initially proposed under a new spending plan presented Tuesday.
InsideOut
The upcoming lecture, “The Lost Empire: Black Freemasonry in the Old West (1867-1906),” hosted by the Town of Leesburg, is now open for registration. The virtual event will take place Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/BlackFreemasonryOldWest.
