Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Planning turnover
Prince William County has lost several top planning officials in quick succession as the county is tackling potentially sweeping land-use issues.
4. PWEA turmoil
The Virginia Education Association has taken sweeping oversight of its Prince William chapter, entering into a memorandum of understanding that strips the the Prince William Education Association of much of its autonomy.
3. Becoming cloudy
Expect a mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day, with highs around 66 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. I-395 pursuit
Two Maryland teenagers face a series of charges, including illegal possession of a firearm, after leading state police on a pursuit Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 395.
1. Affordable housing initiative
A Reston-based nonprofit is working with Loudoun and Fairfax counties to build 214 new affordable housing units over the next three years.
InsideOut
The Town of Occoquan and Occoquan Business Partners will hold their second “Spirits & Spirits” event in historic Occoquan this weekend. Click here for details.
