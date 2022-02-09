Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Presidential visit
President Joe Biden on Thursday will visit Culpeper to highlight his work to lower healthcare costs for American families.
4. Player charged
A Washington Commanders football player has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the December car wreck in Loudoun County that killed a Las Vegas woman.
3. Warmer today
It will be a sunny day with highs near 54 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Schools budget
Prince William Schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget continued to receive applause from School Board members, teachers and other members of the public at a division forum Monday night.
1. Chief named in lawsuit
Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham is rebutting claims that as chief of the Metropolitan Police Department he created a “watchlist” of lawyers, activists and journalists whose requests for public records would be delayed or denied.
InsideOut
Want to get married on Valentine's Day? Love is in the air as the Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office plans for its annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal event. Click here for details.
