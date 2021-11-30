Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Free tests
Fairfax County libraries will become distribution sites for free COVID-19 rapid, at-home test kits beginning this Friday.
4. Restaurant closing
Okra's Cajun Creole, a landmark restaurant in Old Town Manassas, will close at its current location at the end of the year.
3. Warming up
After a cold night with some snow in the far-western parts of the region, a gradual warm up begins, with temps in the 60s by Thursday. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Shooting arrest
A 56-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a domestic-related shooting Saturday off Hoadly Road in mid-Prince William County.
1. Playoff contention
After the team's 17-15 win over Seattle Monday night, the Washington now holds the seventh and final playoff spot with six games remaining, ESPN reports.
InsideOut
Dozens of parades, tree lightings, holiday markets and visits with Santa are happening across Northern Virginia this season and we've got a list right here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.