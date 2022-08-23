Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Another data center proposal
Amazon wants to bring another 900,000 square feet of data centers to western Prince William County.
4. Plea in family murders
Levi Norwood has pleaded guilty in Fauquier County Circuit Court to shooting and killing his mother and 6-year-old brother in February 2020 in the family’s Midland home.
3. Sunny day
It will be a sunny Tuesday with highs near 86 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Kline Farm
The developer behind the Kline Farm proposal in western Prince William wants to construct 240 housing units in a mixed-use development.
1. Federal charges
A Gainesville man accused of threatening to "blow up Roanoke," and kill a bank branch manager, was arrested earlier last week on federal charges.
InsideOut
The Workhouse Arts Foundation’s “On Stage, Live Music at the Workhouse,” continues Sept. 3 featuring Baltimore-based acoustic roots quartet Charm City Junction. Click here for more information or buy tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com.
