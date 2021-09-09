Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Son arrested
A 78-year-old man reported missing on Monday in Fairfax County was found dead Wednesday, and police have arrested his son on second-degree murder charges.
4. Email controversy
Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham is defending his decision to investigate a critical email recently sent to the Board of County Supervisors.
3. Cooler today
After some lingering rain and patchy fog this morning, it will be a mostly cloudy day with a high near 76 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Lee's last stand
One of America's largest monuments to the Confederacy, a 21-foot, 12-ton statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, was dismantled in Richmond yesterday as a crowd sang and cheered.
1. Back to class
A new vaccine verification system will reduce the amount of time some Fairfax County students have to wait to return to class after being exposed to COVID-19.
InsideOut
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will host a remembrance service on Friday, Sept. 10, at 9:30 a.m. at the Prince William County Government Complex, September 11 Memorial Fountain, near 5 County Complex Court, Woodbridge. The event is open to the public.
