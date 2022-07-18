Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Going higher
Ten months after receiving approval, the developer of a large data center near Gainesville wants to build higher.
4. Police dog choked
A Maryland man has been arrested and charged with attempting to maim or kill a law enforcement officer animal and driving under the influence of drugs, among other charges, following a police pursuit in Fauquier County.
3. Thunderstorms today
The National Weather Service says there is a risk of severe weather this afternoon and evening, with damaging winds and isolated flooding possible. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Body cam footage
Fairfax police on Friday released body camera footage of last weekend’s incident in which officers ordered a juvenile holding a phone to the ground at gunpoint.
1. Arlington House name change?
Virginia lawmakers of a Democratic bent are tag-teaming to remove the name of Robert E. Lee from the National Park Service’s Arlington House.
