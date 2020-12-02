5. Governor stays course
Gov. Ralph Northam didn't announce any new pandemic restrictions during a Wednesday afternoon update on COVID-19 in Virginia, but he warned "all options remain on the table." He also discussed state plans to roll out the coronavirus vaccine starting as soon as mid-December.
4. Abduction attempt
Police are investigating an attempted abduction Tuesday afternoon on a footpath near Interstate 95 and Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge. The suspect was scared off when a passing motorist slowed down and honked their horn.
3. Increasing clouds
After a cold night with temperatures in the upper 20s, today will warm up to a high of about 52 degrees with increasingly cloudy skies. There's a chance of rain Friday, mainly after 1 p.m. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. No school changes
After a review of COVID-19 metrics across the region, Prince William County Schools Superintendent Steve Walts told the school board Wednesday he’s not recommending any changes to the division's plan to bring students back into classrooms.
1. New police K9
One of the Culpeper Police Department’s newest members – Gracie, a 10-week-old Australian shepherd puppy – is joining the force to provide much different services than her four-legged co-workers.
InsideOut
Enjoy the festive season with virtual and socially distanced celebrations in historic Occoquan. The town and the Occoquan Merchants Guild present Occoquan HolidayFest, a three-week event including in-person and online activities, through Dec. 13. Click here for details.
