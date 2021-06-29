Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Capitol riot
An active duty U.S. Marine stationed at Quantico has pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges, including assaulting a police officer, stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
4. Sports and COVID impact
The coronavirus forced everyone involved with local high school sports to rethink the way they approached every aspect of athletics from off-the-field preparation to on-the-field implementation.
3. Sunny and hot
It will be a sunny and hot Tuesday with highs near 95 degrees. Wednesday is expected to be even hotter, with highs near 97 and heat index values of 100. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Rough landing
A pilot wasn't hurt when his small plane ran off a runway at Manassas Regional Airport on Sunday night after the aircraft's nose gear collapsed on landing.
1. Fugitive search
Police and the U.S. Marshals Service have teamed up to offer a $2,000 reward leading to the arrest of a Dale City man wanted for beating, strangling and threatening to kill a Woodbridge woman.
InsideOut
You don’t have to wait for the Fourth of July to enjoy fireworks. Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton will have its fireworks display Friday, July 2. Tickets are limited and include various tiers. Check out InsideNoVaTix for more details.
