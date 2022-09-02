Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Shootout with police
Two men were wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police during an undercover drug raid targeting fentanyl Thursday evening in Dale City.
4. Public comment
Prince William County officials are considering changing public comment procedures at Board of Supervisors meetings after many meetings stretch into the early-morning hours.
3. Sunny holiday weekend
Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures are in the forecast today and through the Labor Day holiday weekend, with highs in the 80s. Click here for your detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. CVS lawsuit
A Northern Virginia nurse practitioner sued CVS Health Wednesday, claiming her employer fired her for declining to provide abortion-inducing medication citing religious beliefs.
1. Burn Boot Camp
Burn Boot Camp has opened its third Northern Virginia location in the Fair Lakes Promenade Shopping Center and plans to open a fourth site, in Westfields, later this fall.
InsideOut
The Vienna Halloween Parade, a tradition since 1946, returns this year on Oct. 26. Applications for businesses and organizations that would like to participate are due Sept. 16. Click here for details.
