Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Police shooting
Fairfax County police officers shot and fatally wounded theft suspect Wednesday night outside Tysons Corner Center.
4. Firefighter awards
Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday announced 2022 Governor's Fire Service Awards to several Northern Virginia fire and rescue agencies, including Prince William County firefighters for their response to the Jan. 3 blizzard that shut down Interstate 95 for days.
3. Summer in February
Potential record-break temperatures are in the forecast today, with highs expected to climb into the low 80s. But don't get used to it. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Big things ahead
Colonial Forge High School's Zyhir Hope is drawing lots of interest from Major League Baseball teams in preparation for the 2023 draft in July.
1. Investigation continues
Arlington County police are seeking possible additional victims of a 94-year-old man charged earlier this month with sex offenses against children.
InsideOut
Open Space Arts, a gallery at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center in Woodbridge, is currently showcasing a new exhibit, “African American Voices and Visions,” until Feb. 26 in recognition of Black History Month. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.