5. COVID testing centers
Gov. Ralph Northam has allocated $5 million to open nine new COVID-19 Community Testing Centers to increase testing availability across the state, including in Prince Willam, Fairfax and Fredericksburg.
4. That's not going to work
A Maryland woman and an inmate at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center have been charged in a scheme where court documents were forged in an attempt to falsely release the inmate from jail.
3. It snowed, again
As the region still tries to recover from Monday's crippling snow storm, more snow began falling over much of Northern Virginia late last night. It's only expected to accumulate 2 to 4 inches, but it will be cold and blustery after the snow moves out. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Hospitalization surge
Sentara hospitals in Virginia, including Woodbridge, and North Carolina are seeing their biggest surge in hospital admissions since the pandemic began, as the omicron variant has more than tripled hospitalizations since Dec. 26.
1. Preparing for teacher shortages
After a tense week of back and forth between parents and school administrators, Fairfax County Public Schools announced Thursday they plan to keep students in the classroom despite the surge of COVID-19 but are preparing for potential teacher shortages.
InsideOut
“The Mystery of Edwin Drood” continues through Jan. 23 at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton. Tickets range from $20-$30 and are on sale at insidenovatix.com/organizations/workhouse-arts-center.
