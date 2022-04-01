Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Possible Tysons tornado
The National Weather Service is investigating a possible tornado in Tysons caught on video during Thursday's severe storms. It will be another blustery day today with gusty winds and rain tapering off in the morning. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
4. Suspect falls to death
A suspect in a robbery at Sterling beauty store fell to his death from a window Friday in Arlington after detectives and federal agents knocked on his door.
3. Beware April Fool's
When did April 1 become a day of pranks and hoaxes? Some historians speculate that April Fools’ Day dates back to 1582, when France switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar, according to History.com. People who failed to recognize the new calendar became the butt of jokes and hoaxes and were called “April fools.”
2. HBCU satellite campus
A group representing Northern Virginia municipalities wants to bring a historically black university to the region through a satellite campus.
1. Police lawsuit
A lawsuit heading to trial next month alleges that Manassas Park Police Chief Mario Lugo led an intimidation campaign against a former officer and ultimately forced him to resign due to a personal dispute that began over commemorative badges for the 2017 presidential inauguration.
InsideOut
Ripken Baseball announced it has partnered with Sheetz to bring 12 free baseball clinics to players ages 7 to 14 in six states, including Virginia. Click here for details.
