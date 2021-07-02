Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Possible tornado
The National Weather Service is investigating whether a tornado caused extensive wind damage Thursday night in Arlington and D.C. as strong storms moved through.
4. Sale complete
UVA Health has become the full owner of Novant Health UVA Health System and its hospitals in Manassas, Haymarket and Culpeper.
3. Much cooler
After a potentially rainy morning, it will be a mostly cloudy Friday with highs near 81 degrees. Cooler temperatures will stick around through the weekend into early next week. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Downsizing
OmniRide is working on a pilot program that would downsize one of its local western Prince William bus routes by using idle paratransit vehicles rather than full-size buses.
1. Murder arrests
Two men have been charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in a felony in the May 7 fatal shooting of Brian Constanza Campos in Chantilly.
InsideOut
You don’t have to wait for the Fourth of July to enjoy fireworks. Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton will have its fireworks display tonight, Friday, July 2. Tickets are limited and include various tiers. Check out InsideNoVaTix for more details.
