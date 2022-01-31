Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Possum Point opportunity?
Dominion Energy’s plan to build a landfill to bury coal ash at its Possum Point Power Station on Quantico Creek is already running into opposition, although one local official says the plan could lead to one of the most valuable redevelopment opportunities in the region.
5. Abduction suspect
Five years ago, the man arrested for abducting a 9-year-old girl in North Stafford on Friday afternoon was sentenced to 35 years in prison for a home invasion robbery, but he served a fraction of that time.
3. Warming trend
After all that cold, temperatures will be warming up this week with highs near 39 degrees today and nearing 60 by Thursday. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Numbers plunging
The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to plunge across Northern Virginia last week, and hospitalizations for treatment of the virus are also now on the decline, according to new reports Friday.
1. Free tests
Prince William County is distributing free, at-home COVID-19 test kits at 11 of its library branches today through Wednesday. Click here for hours and details.
InsideOut
The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will host a virtual artist talk featuring James Brown Jr. in celebration of Black History Month on Feb. 5 at the ARTfactory in Manassas.
