5. President signs off
President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Sunday evening that includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains $600 checks to most Americans, NBCWashington reports.
4. Vaccines for first responders
COVID-19 vaccines were administered Sunday morning to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Chief John Butler and department personnel. Health care workers, first responders and long-term care facility residents and staff are part of the Centers for Disease Control's priority "group 1a" receiving the vaccines first.
3. Warming up
After Christmas Day snow showers and a weekend of cold temperatures, highs today should reach the lower 50s. There may be scattered sprinkles between noon and 2 p.m., with cloudy skies eventually giving way to sun. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Attorney General challenge
The effort by a downstate delegate to knock off incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring in next year’s Democratic primary has picked up support from three local legislators.
1. Deputy fired
A Prince William County sheriff's deputy has been fired after "disturbing" social media posts surfaced this weekend. Former Deputy Aaron Hoffman could not be reached for comment by InsideNoVa, but he told the Washington Post he did not make the comments and that his account had been hacked.
