5. Price gouging settlement
A gas station in Loudoun County has reached a settlement with Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares over price-gouging accusations during the Colonial Pipeline shutdown last spring.
4. Collective bargaining tiff
A Prince William labor group is splintering over the push for collective bargaining in public schools and a letter attacking the county’s School Board.
3. Rainy and cool
It will be a cool day with highs near 55 degrees, clouds, showers and a few thunderstorms. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Culpeper data center
Despite efforts from community members, historical and environmental groups to deter them, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to pave the way for Amazon to construct a data center on Route 3 in Stevensburg.
1. Data center concerns
Prince William County officials plan to hold a work session on water quality next month in response to concerns about the proposed PW Digital Gateway.
InsideOut
Hop down the bunny trail with Easter egg hunts, visits with the Bunny and other springtime celebrations around Northern Virginia this month.
