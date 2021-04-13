Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Mascot change
A nonprofit representing past and present Gar-Field High School classes that has contributed over $100,000 to the school is opposing the school’s replacement of its Indians mascot.
4. McDonald's stabbing
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing early Monday at the McDonald's in South Riding in which a man jumped from the bushes and attacked a customer.
3. Cloudy to start
A cloudy morning will gradually give way to mostly sunny skies today with a high near 67. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Cases rise
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Northern Virginia is at its highest level in almost two months as the virus continues to spread despite increasing vaccination efforts.
1. Fair returns
After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prince William County Fair is scheduled to return this summer.
InsideOut
The National Landing BID is once again teaming up with nonprofit FRESHFARM to bring a farmers market to Crystal City every Tuesday from 3-7 p.m.. Additionally, the community compost collection is back, so bring your compost to the market for easy disposal. Click here for more details.
