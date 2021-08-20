Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Now hiring
Just days before the start of the school year, Prince William County Public Schools is still trying to hire hundreds of teachers, coaches and nurses.
4. Two shootings
Two men were injured in a shooting late Thursday in Woodbridge, the second shooting of the night in eastern Prince William County.
3. Rain, again
A flood watch is in effect until noon today with forecasters expecting showers and thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Booster shots
The majority of Virginians, more than 320,000 people, would be eligible for a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in late December, Virginia's vaccine coordinator said during a Thursday media update.
1. Congressional candidate
Manassas City Council member Theresa Coates Ellis is throwing her hat into the already crowded ring for the Republican primary in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District.
InsideOut
The Prince William County Fair wraps up this Saturday, Aug. 21, at the fairgrounds in Manassas. Click here for ticket information and all the details.
