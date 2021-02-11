5. Joint effort
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and his counterparts in Maryland and the District of Columbia are requesting increased federal support in administering COVID-19 vaccines to essential federal employees.
4. Town parking
Occoquan has established a timed parking district and approved guidelines for issuing fines for violations in an effort to free up spaces in the popular riverfront town.
3. Wintry weather
After calls for a foot of snow earlier this week, we'll now be lucky to see anything. But a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Blue Line down
Metro is reminding customers that beginning this Saturday, there will be no service on the Blue Line until May 23 for platform reconstruction and station improvements at two stations.
1. Vaccine lag
Prince William County is lagging behind nearly all other Northern Virginia localities in vaccinating residents against COVID-19, and nearly 50,000 people are on the local waitlist for their first dose.
InsideOut
The Leesburg Public Art Commission invites local arts organizations to submit requests for funding for proposed arts activities that will take place in the town this fiscal year. Interested arts organizations should submit an online application here: www.leesburgva.gov/artsgrant
