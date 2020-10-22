Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia
5. Presidential reaction
The Fairfax County Education Association put out a statement two weeks ago advocating for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year to remain virtual. Now, two weeks before the presidential election, the group’s stance appears to have grabbed the attention of the White House.
4. Candidate debate
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, the 7th Congressional District's Democratic incumbent in the upcoming election, and her Republican challenger Nick Freitas covered everything from Confederate statues to voter fraud during a Tuesday night forum in Richmond.
3. Foggy morning
2. Price per-square-foot
Not only are home prices on the rise across the Washington area; the average cost on a per-square-foot basis continues to grow, too.
1. Criticism and a vote
After a marathon Prince William County School Board meeting full of criticism for Superintendent Steve Walts’ return-to-learn model, board members in the end voted 5-3 to accept the plan and move on.
InsideOut
Mount Vernon is hosting a trio of fall events this month, including Halloween trick-or-treating. A fall wine festival and sunset tour and a fall harvest festival are also on the schedule. See www.mountvernon.org for details.
