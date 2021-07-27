Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. School chief of staff
Elisa M. Botello, an administrator from Chicago Public Schools, has been appointed chief of staff for the Prince William County school division.4. Body found
Police are asking the public's identifying a man found dead last week behind a business off U.S. 1 in Woodbridge. No foul play is suspected.
3. Hot and less humid
It will be another hot day, but slightly less humid, the National Weather Service says, with a high near 94. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Training camp shots
The Virginia Department of Health and COVIDWISE, Virginia’s free COVID-19 exposure notifications app, are going to have a major presence at Washington Football Team’s training camp this week.
1. Belmont Bay
The developer behind Belmont Bay in northeastern Woodbridge has a new vision for the area.
InsideOut
The 2021 Arlington County Fair will be back in its usual spot – Thomas Jefferson Community Center – with new events and some old favorites Aug. 18-22. Click here for details.
